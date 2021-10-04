Harmon releases AUP of Harlan County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKFORT – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the 2020 agreed-upon procedures engagement of Harlan County Sheriff Leslie “Smitty” Smith. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.

In 2018 the Kentucky General Assembly, following a recommendation by the State Auditor, passed legislation that allows county sheriffs and clerks that met certain criteria to apply for an Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) engagement in lieu of an audit of their fee account. The intent of the change, which became effective in July 2018, was to reduce audit costs for sheriffs and clerks that have a history of clean audits, while still maintaining an appropriate level of accountability.

The Harlan County Sheriff applied for and received approval from the Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) to obtain an AUP engagement for calendar year 2020 in accordance with KRS 43.070(1)(c). AUP reports present the procedures performed and the results of those procedures, called findings. Auditors performed the procedures, which were agreed to by the Harlan County Sheriff, on receipts and disbursements, excess fees, recordkeeping, and leases, contracts, and liabilities for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. A summary is provided in the report to present findings for which an exception was identified during the AUP engagement. However, no exceptions were identified in the AUP engagement of the Harlan County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.

The agreed-upon procedures report can be found on the auditor’s website.