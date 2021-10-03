District soccer tournament set

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan County soccer teams wrapped up the regular season last week and will prepare for the 50th District Tournament this week at Barbourville.

The Black Bears, coached by Tommy Key, fell to Whitley County 8-1 on Friday and suffered a 10-0 lost to Perry Central on Saturday.

HC (6-5) will play Middlesboro (6-6) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Barbourville. The winner will play Barbourville (9-7) on Wednesday at 8 for the championship.

The Lady Bears, coached by Troy Gaw, claimed a 3-1 win over Middlesboro, but fell to Knox Central 6-1 last week.

In the Middlesboro win, the Lady Bears won on a shootout and penalty kick.

Harlan County (4-8) will face the Lady Jackets (4-12) on Monday in the district tournament opener at 6. Bell County (0-12) plays Knox Central (10-5) at 8 p.m. The girls championship is slated for Wednesday at 6.