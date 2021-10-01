ANNOUNCEMENT: Virtual learning application open Oct. 4-8 for county schools

Kindergarten through eighth grade students who have medical concerns or those with primary caregivers who have a medical concern may apply for the Virtual Learning Academy for the second nine weeks between Oct. 4-8. Registration closes on Oct. 8 and no additional registrations will be processed for K-8 students for the second nine weeks.

Complete the online application found at http://harlan.kyschools.us http://alrt4.me/PnEQ