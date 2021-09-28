Jack R. Cornett, 80, of Burlington, formerly of Kentucky, died September 24, 2021 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House.

Born December 28, 1940 in Harlan, Kentucky, he was the son of John and Audrey (McIntyre) Cornett. He married Juanita Scearse on August 10, 1961. She died in 2004.

Jack was a truck driver for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his two children Phillip and Sharon.

There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Cornett. According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded and entrusted to Lunning Chapel, Burlington, Iowa.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com