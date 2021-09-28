Cases remain high across Harlan County

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley recently shared another Harlan County COVID-19 update with locals, noting totals have remained “extremely high” for the fifth consecutive week as the county recorded 296 last week.

“This is less than the previous week count of 351 but is still the second-highest week on record for the county,” he said.

On Monday, the Harlan County Health Department reported 30 new cases.

“Our total case count stands at 4,813 through Monday. 1,147 of those have been recorded this month. There are 424 active cases currently in Harlan County,” he said. “Our hospitalized cases have declined some again since last Monday. There are currently 15 Harlan Countians hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of the hospitalized individuals are in Intensive Care (ICU). Approximately 3,000 Harlan Countians have recovered from the virus.”

It was also announced last week that nine more Harlan Countians have died because of the virus, bringing the death total to 124.

“Please remember these families in your prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” Mosley said. “Our mortality rate is 2.58 percent currently. The state’s mortality rate is 1.26 percent. The nation’s mortality rate is 1.60 percent.”

Mosley also shared the following statistics about Kentucky cases during the period of March 1 to Sept. 22:

86.7 percent of all COVID-19 cases have been among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated;

92.1 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations have been among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated;

84.6 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout the county for anyone 12 and older.

Vaccines are available locally at Harlan ARH, Daniel Boone Clinic, Dr. Dahhan’s office, MCHC in Harlan and Cumberland, Donell’s Pharmacy, Walgreens, Harlan County Health Department, Clover Fork Clinic in Harlan and Evarts, Tri-City ARH Clinic, Food City, CVS, and Walmart.

Those needing transportation to receive a vaccine are instructed to call 606-573-5335 to speak with Harlan County CAA.

More than 2.6 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, 2,688,829 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine in Kentucky. This represents 60 percent of the entire state population that has been vaccinated.

In Harlan County, as of Monday, 11,703 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, up 417 from last Monday.

“That represents 44.99 percent of the entire population. 11,183 have been people 18 and older. 3,570 of the total vaccinated have been people 65 and older,” Mosley said.

Harlan County also remains in the red category on the state incidence rate map and continues to climb.

“Our incidence rate is 151.1 as of Monday. This is approximately 40 points lower than this time last Monday. Nine of the 10 top incidence rates in Kentucky are in eastern Kentucky,” he said.

The state reported 1,729 new cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s positivity rate to 10.55 percent. The state’s death total from COVID-19 is now at 8,579.

The United States death toll from COVID-19 is now over 690,000, up more than 14,100 people since last Monday.

“I will provide another comprehensive update next Monday evening. As always, you can refer to the Harlan County Health Department page for the daily case numbers,” Mosley said.