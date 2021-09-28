Adams celebrates National Voter Registration Day

FRANKFORT – On National Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Michael Adams has unveiled a new voter registration slogan and logo, encouraging Kentuckians to “Unmute Yourself” and register to vote.

“Voting is how you make yourself heard,” Adams said. “It has never been easier to vote in Kentucky. Unmute yourself by registering to vote at our website, sos.ky.gov.”

Secretary Adams has repeatedly forgotten to unmute himself on Zoom, including during nationally televised testimony before Congress. Those occasions inspired this new campaign to increase voter registration, which has stalled during the pandemic.

Kentuckians who wish to vote in the special elections for the 51st and 89th House Districts and the 22nd Senate District must register to vote by Monday, October 4.