Roberta Williams Pratt passed from this life on September 24, 2021, at Pikeville Regional Hospital following a short illness. She was born March 31, 1943, to parents W. P. and Nettie Gilliam Williams. A lifelong resident of Harlan County, Kentucky. She was married to Paul L. Pratt on April 7, 1967.

Roberta was a passionate, professional educator who loved her work and her students. Her educational accomplishments included a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Arts in Education from Union College, and a Doctor of Religious Education from International Theological Seminary. She taught high school English and Journalism for 15 years at Cumberland, KY, was Principal at Lynch Christian Academy for five years, and was a Professor of Education at Southeast Community College in Cumberland, KY, for 23 years. She always said that she would still be teaching had it not been for her illness.

Among her many accomplishments was the University of KY Great Teacher Award, the SKCTC Presidential Service Award, the only teacher ever chosen for this honor, along with numerous local awards. Perhaps the greatest honor afforded her was the love and adoration showered on her throughout her life by the hundreds of students whom she had taught.

Roberta became a Christian at the early age of seven years and remained an avid Christian worker for the rest of her life. A member of the Lewis Creek Pentecostal Church, she was a Sunday School Teacher, Women’s group leader, and for 35 years was especially active in youth ministry through which she guided, mentored, and counseled hundreds of young people.

She was preceded in death by her parents W.P. and Nettie Gilliam Williams and one brother James Raymond (Margaret) Williams. She is survived by her husband Paul of 54 1/2 years, one sister, Ella Sue (Saul) Baker, one Brother Jerry P. (Linda) Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will be held at the Lewis Creek Pentecostal Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday September 26, 2021. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Church on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Peaceful Acres Cemetery in Hiram, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Ron Williams, Jeremy Williams, Todd Williams, Eric Ely, Chase Ely, Charlie Pratt, Kevin Pratt, and Jacob Craiger.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Roberta Pratt may be made to the missions’ group, Good News Outreach, 1623 Senator Lane, London, KY 40741.

Visitors are encouraged to wear facial masks and practice social distancing.

