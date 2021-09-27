Photo contest showcases fall colors of southern, eastern KY

SOMERSET ― The #FALLinlovewithTKW photo contest is underway to showcase the legendary fall colors of southern and eastern Kentucky.

“As fall colors sweep across The Kentucky Wildlands, this is the perfect time to journey into the great outdoors with a camera or phone,” said Tammie Nazario, President/CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, which is sponsoring the contest as part of its tourism initiative, The Kentucky Wildlands.

“Our Grand Prize winner will be treated to a two-night getaway at the historic Benham Schoolhouse Inn, including meals at local restaurants,” Nazario said. “This one-of-a-kind resort is a gem in our region, and we are grateful to the inn and restaurants for making this prize package possible.”

“We created a map of peak color zones across the region, and we asked local photographers to share their advice,” she explained. “You can find the map and those photography tips in our blog at www.exploreKYwildlands.com.”

“We invite you to share your fall photos through social media with #FALLinlovewithTKW, so everyone can enjoy the scenery,” she said. “To officially enter your photo in the contest, visit the contest web page.”

The photo contest web page, which has the rules and submission instructions, is: https://www.explorekywildlands.com/fallinlovewithtkw-photo-contest-rules/

The #FALLinlovewithTKW photo contest will run through Nov. 15, 2021. Photos must be taken in The Kentucky Wildlands after Jan. 1, 2019, with subjects that fit one of six categories: natural world, travel, people, The Kentucky Wildlands experience, altered images and mobile.

The Kentucky Wildlands will select three finalists per category, a winner for each category and a Grand Prize winner from the finalists. The public will vote for a People’s Choice winner through social media.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a two-night stay at the Benham Schoolhouse Inn, as well as vouchers to local restaurants. The Kentucky Wildlands gear, such as clothing, will be awarded to the Grand Prize winner, category winners and People’s Choice winner.

For more information, please call 888-577-4339 (toll free) or email administrator@kywildlands.com.

About The Kentucky Wildlands

The Kentucky Wildlands is a regional tourism marketing initiative in 41 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. It showcases the region’s majestic beauty and rich heritage with the goal of driving economic development. Components of the initiative will include a media campaign, hospitality education, itinerary development and entrepreneur training. The initiative was launched by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, which is a nonprofit organization, with grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration.