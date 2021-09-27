HC nips Middlesboro in soccer

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan County Black Bears improved to 5-4-2 on the season last week with a 1-0 win over Middlesboro.

Freshman Ray Splawn scored the only goal for the Bears. HC freshman goalkeeper Travis Burkhart recorded two saves and no goals.

The Black Bears, coached by Tommy Key, received a forfeit victory over Knox Central on Wednesday.

In other unreported action, HC fell to Estill County 11-1 on Sept. 18. Matthew Jones, a junior, had the goal for the Bears. Burkhart had 13 saves, but allowed all 11 goals.

Harlan County will wrap up its regular season on Thursday at home against Red Bird at 7:30 p.m.

Middlesboro (6-5) closes the regular season on Tuesday at Barbourville.