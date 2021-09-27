Burton replaces McElyea as HC coach

By Paul Lunsford

The future of Harlan County Lady Bears Softball is now in the hands of Shelby Burton.

Burton was named the head coach on Friday, according to a press release from Harlan County Athletic Director Eugene Farmer.

Following the 2021 season in late May, Tim McElyea stepped down as the coach after eight seasons.

He recorded a record of 175-53, including five 52nd District titles and three runner-up finishes. HC has had a winning softball record since the school opened in 2008.

The release said, ‘On behalf of Superintendent Brent Roark and Harlan County High School Principal Kathy Napier, we are so honored and pleased to announce the hiring of Mrs. Shelby Burton as the next Harlan County High School Softball Coach.’

Shelby Engle-Burton was a standout basketball player at Cawood High School. She has been coaching grade school and middle school basketball since 2004.

Her father, Tim Engle, has been coaching basketball for nearly 40 years, and is currently the boys fifth and sixth-grade basketball coach at James A. Cawood Elementary School. Her mother is Connie Engle, and her husband is Andrew Burton.

According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Burton and her Lady Bears will open the 2022 season at Leslie County on March 21.