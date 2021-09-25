Propery transfers for Sept. 25, 2021

Property Transfers

The following property transfers have been recorded in the office of Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins (s.t. denotes state tax was paid on the transaction):

Harlan County Fiscal Court to Harlan County Fiscal Court, tracts or parcels of land at Sunshine.

Harlan County Fiscal Court to the Wallins Volunteer Fire Department, property at Wallins.

Tabitha Darlene and Brett Johnson to Lloyd and Cathy Cochran, property in Harlan County – s.t. $145.

The City of Harlan to the Harlan County Fiscal Court, property at Sunshine.

Emily Darlene Rice to Danielle Lanae and Matthew David Garrett, tract of land on Pucketts Creek.

William Lynn Peterson to Bryan Sumpter, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $7.50.

James F. and Dorothy A. Allen to Paula Doepel and Brett Turner, tracts or parcels of land in the city of Loyall – s.t. $30.

TLS Unlimited Incorporation to Robin Smith, property at Putney – s.t. $250.

Karen S. Cook to Gregory Hall, tract of land in the city of Evarts – s.t. $1.

Margaret E. Edwards, et al., to John Russell and Katie Jones Clevenger, property in Harlan County – s.t. $20.