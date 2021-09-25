September 25, 2021

Propery transfers for Sept. 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:52 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

Property Transfers

The following property transfers have been recorded in the office of Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins (s.t. denotes state tax was paid on the transaction):

  • Harlan County Fiscal Court to Harlan County Fiscal Court, tracts or parcels of land at Sunshine.
  • Harlan County Fiscal Court to the Wallins Volunteer Fire Department, property at Wallins.
  • Tabitha Darlene and Brett Johnson to Lloyd and Cathy Cochran, property in Harlan County – s.t. $145.
  • The City of Harlan to the Harlan County Fiscal Court, property at Sunshine.
  • Emily Darlene Rice to Danielle Lanae and Matthew David Garrett, tract of land on Pucketts Creek.
  • William Lynn Peterson to Bryan Sumpter, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $7.50.
  • James F. and Dorothy A. Allen to Paula Doepel and Brett Turner, tracts or parcels of land in the city of Loyall – s.t. $30.
  • TLS Unlimited Incorporation to Robin Smith, property at Putney – s.t. $250.
  • Karen S. Cook to Gregory Hall, tract of land in the city of Evarts – s.t. $1.
  • Margaret E. Edwards, et al., to John Russell and Katie Jones Clevenger, property in Harlan County – s.t. $20.
  • Michael and Jackie Sizemore to Michael and Melissa Middleton, property in Harlan County – s.t. $8.
