Two arrested on drug trafficking charges

On Friday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on drug trafficking charges.

The arrests resulted from undercover drug investigations conducted by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives.

Additional warrants are outstanding and additional arrests are pending.

Joe Gross, 29, of Evarts, was charged with trafficking in controlled substances (heroin), trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), importing heroin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree trafficking in controlled substance.

Paige Hensley, 23, of Lejunior, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), importing heroin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree trafficking in controlled substance.

Jeremy Smith, 46, of Cumberland, was also served with a Harlan County Circuit Court Indictment for first-degree assault.

All subjects were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The cases remain under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.