Save a life this Socktober!

Blood donations are always needed to ensure a healthy blood supply to the 70+ Kentucky area hospitals served by Kentucky Blood Center.

Every three seconds, someone needs blood and donations help trauma patients, premature babies, cancer patients, burn victims and more.

Kentucky Blood Center is inviting local lifesavers to help patients by giving blood in Harlan County at the blood drive below:

Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Harlan Center

201 S Main Street, Harlan



Donors at the drive listed will receive our limited-edition KBC socks.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-olds can donate with a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

About Kentucky Blood Center

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.