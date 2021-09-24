Rogers Votes for National Defense Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) voted for the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022, which passed the House on Thursday with a Republican amendment that boosted funding by nearly $25 billion. This important legislation restores critical support for the U.S. Armed Forces and approves a 2.7% pay increase for servicemembers.

“This legislation is a bright spot in what has been an otherwise dismal week of overspending and misguided priorities for our country. The U.S. has been historically known for world-class military operations, but after the embarassing debacle in Afghanistan, we must double down on national defense operations, accountability and support for our military heroes,” said Congressman Rogers, Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. “We cannot afford to underfund our military or our national defense with new threats emerging around the world. The American people are still waiting for answers about the failed withdrawal in Afghanistan, and a military plan that will restore confidence in all defense operations moving forward. The NDAA is a great example of what this Congress can accomplish when we work together, and it’s a major step in the right direction for our servicemembers around the world.”

The legislation also works to address our nation’s southern border crisis, where apprehensions remain at a 21-year high. It also provides for next steps in Afghanistan counter-terrorism operations and focuses on Russian and Chinese aggression.

FACTS ABOUT THE NDAA:

It reverses President Biden’s reckless cuts to our national security and fully funds combatant commander priorities.

It authorizes a 2.7% pay increase for our men and women in uniform.

It preserves servicemembers’ free speech by protecting them from punishment for political statements on social media accounts and prohibits dishonorable discharge for troops who refuse a COVID-19 vaccination.

It increases parental leave for servicemembers, expands the in-home childcare pilot program, and improves support available to military families with special needs children.

Puts the Navy back on track to building a 355 ship fleet and authorizes over $1.3 billion in new aircraft, equipment, and weapon systems for the National Guard and Reserve.

Declares the record number of illegal crossings on our southwest border a national security crisis, and directs additional National Guard resources toward border security.

It authorizes $250 million to conduct counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan, including requiring the Department of Defense to submit a plan to Congress on how it will support the evacuation of American citizens, maintain air superiority, and conduct intelligence and surveillance missions.

The FY22 NDAA is also focused on countering Russian aggression and the Chinese Communist Party, establishing supply chain independence and security, countering Chinese malign influence, supporting Taiwan, discovering the origins of COVID-19, and stopping human rights violations.

The legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate for consideration.