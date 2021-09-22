PHOTOS: See You at the Pole
Local school First Priority clubs gathered together this morning during See You at the Pole for prayer. The voluntary service brought together students and staff to pray for protection over students and their health, healing for the sick and for the nation. First Priority is a national club operated by students with adult supervision. (Photos submitted)
You Might Like
Healthy WAY Proposals Being Accepted From Rural Kentucky High Schools
HAZARD — The University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health (UK CERH), located in Hazard, Kentucky, is accepting proposals... read more