September 22, 2021

PHOTOS: See You at the Pole

By Staff Reports

Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Local school First Priority clubs gathered together this morning during See You at the Pole for prayer. The voluntary service brought together students and staff to pray for protection over students and their health, healing for the sick and for the nation. First Priority is a national club operated by students with adult supervision. (Photos submitted)

