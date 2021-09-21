Over 1,000 cases reported in months time

For the fourth consecutive week, Harlan County officials have reported record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, noting 351 new cases last week alone. This brings the total in four weeks to 1,132.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said September is now the highest monthly case total on record for the county, adding it was broken after only the 16th day of the month.

On Monday, the health department reported another 52 new cases.

“Our total case count stands at 4,540 through Monday. There are 465 active cases currently in Harlan County, the highest amount of active cases at any point during the pandemic,” he said. “Our hospitalized cases has declined some since last Monday. There are currently 18 Harlan Countians hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of the hospitalized individuals are in Intensive Care (ICU). Approximately 3,000 Harlan Countians have recovered from the virus.”

Mosley said though individuals continue to recover, Harlan lost an additional seven locals to the virus last week, bringing the local death total to 115.

“Please remember these families in your prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” he said. “Our mortality rate is 2.53 percent currently. The state’s mortality rate is 1.27 percent. The nation’s mortality rate is 1.60 percent.”

COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 12 and older.

Vaccines are available locally at Harlan ARH, Daniel Boone Clinic, Dr. Dahhan’s office, MCHC in Harlan and Cumberland, Donell’s Pharmacy, Walgreens, Harlan County Health Department, Clover Fork Clinic in Harlan and Evarts, Tri-City ARH Clinic, Food City, CVS and Walmart.

Locals who need transportation to get a vaccine are asked to call 606-573-5335 to speak with Harlan County CAA.

More than 2.6 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, 2,652,144 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine in Kentucky. This represents 59 percent of the entire state population that has been vaccinated.

“In Harlan County, as of Monday, 11,286 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, up 331 from last Monday,” Mosley said. “That represents 43.39 percent of the entire population. 10,812 have been people 18 and older. 3,514 of the total vaccinated have been people 65 and older.”

Harlan County remains in the red category on the state incidence rate map.

“Our incidence rate is 191.2, as of Monday. This is the third-highest incidence rate in Kentucky. Eight of the 10 top incidence rates in Kentucky are in eastern Kentucky,” he said.

The state reported 2,075 new cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 8,339. The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 12.18 percent as of Monday.

The United States death toll from COVID-19 is now over 675,900, up nearly 27,000 people since last Monday, one of the deadliest week since the pandemic began.

“I will provide another comprehensive update next Monday evening. As always, you can refer to the Harlan County Health Department page for the daily case numbers,” Mosley said.