Harlan splits games with Williamsburg

By Paul Lunsford

Williamsburg seventh-grader Maddy Hopkins fired in 23 points on Monday as the visiting Lady Jackets claimed a 34-27 victory in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Addison Campbell led the Lady Dragons with 13 points. Payshaunce Wynn scored seven. Sara Kate Fisher had three points while Laynee Perkins and Gracie Hensley tossed in two apiece.

Williamsburg held Harlan’s Raegan Goodman scoreless, despite early foul trouble.

Hopkins scored eight points in the first quarter as the game was even at 9. Campbell poured in seven points in the period.

The Lady Dragons took a 17-14 advantage at halftime.

Wynn had five points in the third quarter but the game was tied at 24-all entering the final period.

The Lady Jackets used a 10-3 outburst in the quarter to win.

Harlan (5-8) travels to Barbourville on Tuesday before hosting the Lady Tigers on Wednesday.

The Harlan fifth- and sixth-grade improved to 12-0 on the season with a 23-10 win.

Campbell led the Lady Dragons with seven points. Vanessa Griffith, Kirra Snelling and Shealyn Brackett each scored four points. Wynn and Addyson Patton tallied two apiece.

Bailee Hill led all scorers with eight points for Williamsburg.

Campbell scored seven points as the Lady Dragons led 15-0 after one quarter. Harlan took a 17-2 advantage at the break and 19-4 after the third period.

In previous action, Campbell fired in 13 points and Wynn scored 11 as visiting Harlan rolled to a 28-10 victory over Jackson County. Harper Ann Carmical and Snelling added two each. Chloe Luttrell had one point.

The Lady Dragons suffered a 38-32 loss in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

Campbell once again led Harlan with 11 points. Fisher scored eight while Shelby Doan contributed five. Wynn and Hensley each added four.

The fifth- and sixth-grade tournament will open Saturday at Harlan High School.

The conference tournament for the seventh- and eighth-grade will be held Oct. 2 at Williamsburg.