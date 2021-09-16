PHOTO: Honk, it’s my birth-month!
Coming up with creative new ways to do thing has been a COVID-19 staple the past year and a half, especially with birthdays. With yard signs like this one located on KY 38 asking locals to honk, wave, and cheer for birthdays, Haylee’s birth-month is sure to be a unique one for the books. (Photo submitted)
You Might Like
Kentucky Doctor on COVID-19: ‘It’s Hard to Tell a 40-Year-Old They’re Going to be Dead Within 24 Hours and There’s…
FRANKFORT – On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is supporting hospitals in... read more