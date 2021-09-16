September 16, 2021

Coming up with creative new ways to do thing has been a COVID-19 staple the past year and a half, especially with birthdays. With yard signs like this one located on  KY 38 asking locals to honk, wave, and cheer for birthdays, Haylee's birth-month is sure to be a unique one for the books. (Photo submitted)

PHOTO: Honk, it’s my birth-month!

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 3:50 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

Coming up with creative new ways to do thing has been a COVID-19 staple the past year and a half, especially with birthdays. With yard signs like this one located on  KY 38 asking locals to honk, wave, and cheer for birthdays, Haylee’s birth-month is sure to be a unique one for the books. (Photo submitted)

Print Article