KSP investigation deadly hit-and-run in Hazard

LOST CREEK – On September 15, 2021, just before 7 a.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call that a male subject had been struck by a vehicle on KY-15 in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County.

Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene along with rescue personnel. Once they arrived, they located Randall Scott Combs, 47, of Lost Creek, deceased in the roadway. Evidence at the scene indicated that a Breathitt County school bus had come to a stop in the southbound lane of KY-15 while Combs escorted a juvenile to the bus. Combs attempted to walk across the northbound lane when a white Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound disregarded the flashing lights and stop sign of the bus and struck Combs, causing fatal injuries. The driver of the SUV came to a stop and fled from the vehicle into a heavily wooded area. After searching the area, he was unable to be located but was identified as Santos Domingo, 43, of Hazard. After investigative efforts and multiple phone conversations, Domingo surrendered himself to State Police Custody without incident. Combs was pronounced deceased on scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office. His body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Santos Domingo was placed under arrest and charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury, reckless homicide, reckless driving, passing a loading/unloading school bus 1st offense, and no operator’s license. He has been lodged at Kentucky River Regional Jail. This incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Detective Scott Caudill.