UPDATE: Missing woman’s body found in Bell County
On Sept. 14, 2021, KSP was notified at approximately 11 a.m. by a member of the Bell County Rescue Squad that they located a female in the woods.
KSP responded along with the Bell County Coroner’s Office and began an investigation.
KSP can confirm the identity of the female as Candace Lynn England.
No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted at the State Medical Examiners Office.
KSP is continuing the investigation.
You Might Like
BMUD customers concerned about water
Black Mountain Utility District’s water customers have growing concerns about the water they are paying for after rust-colored water continues... read more