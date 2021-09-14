UPDATE: Missing woman’s body found in Bell County

On Sept. 14, 2021, KSP was notified at approximately 11 a.m. by a member of the Bell County Rescue Squad that they located a female in the woods.

KSP responded along with the Bell County Coroner’s Office and began an investigation.

KSP can confirm the identity of the female as Candace Lynn England.

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted at the State Medical Examiners Office.

KSP is continuing the investigation.