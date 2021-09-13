Lady Dragons remain undefeated with rout against Middlesboro

By Paul Lunsford

Addison Campbell scored 12 points on Thursday as Harlan improved to 8-0 by downing visiting Middlesboro 32-10 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

Harper Carmical tossed in seven points while Pashaunce Wynn added six. Kirra Snelling followed with three points. Vanessa Griffith and Chloe Luttrell each scored two.

Kaprice Rogers led Middlesboro with seven points.

The Lady Dragons took an 18-0 advantage after one quarter and led 23-3 at halftime. Harlan entered the fourth period leading 26-4.

Harlan rolled past Jackson County 35-13 on Tuesday.

Carmical scored a game-high 11 points to lead the Lady Dragons. Campbell and Snelling each added 10 points. Wynn tossed in three points while Amelia Bryant had one point.

Chloe Sparks led Jackson County (0-4) with eight points.

* * * * *

The Harlan seventh- and eighth-grade team posted a 39-35 win on Tuesday against visiting Jackson County.

Raegan Goodman scored a game-high 17 points to lead Harlan. Addison Campbell followed with seven points. Sara Kate Fisher tossed in six points while Pashaunce Wynn added five. Gracie Hensley and Shelby Doan tallied two apiece.

Kalli Sparks led the Lady Colonels with 15 points. Raylee Berry scored 12.

Middlesboro improved to 6-0 in conference play with a 26-15 win over Harlan last week.

The Lady Jackets, now 6-1 overall, got 13 points from Reagan Moyers. Millie Roberts followed with eight. Addyson Jackson tossed in five points.

Wynn led the Lady Dragons with nine points before fouling out. Goodman and Fisher scored two each. Campbell and Maiyah Washington each added one point.

Harlan played host to Lynn Camp on Monday. It was Eighth Grade Night for the Lady Dragons.

Harlan will host Pineville on Wednesday at 6PM. The Dragons will travel to Jackson County on Thursday, followed by a home game against Williamsburg on Sept. 20.