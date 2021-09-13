KSP searches for missing woman in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO – Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, is currently working a missing person investigation in Bell County involving Candace Lynn England, 34, of Middlesboro.

England was last seen in the woods near Canon Creek Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2021.

According to a cell ping, her last known location was near 25 E close to the former Vendor’s Mall, at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night.

England is a white female, 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top with gray and pink gym shark fitness pants.

She has a tattoo covering her full right arm, a flower tattoo on her shoulder, a tattoo of a clock on her right side and a tattoo on her low back.

KSP is continuing the missing person investigation with Bell County Rescue and Bell County Emergency Management conducting ground searches, attempting to locate England.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

The case remains under investigation by Aaron Frederick.