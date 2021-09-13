Gay leads Lady Bears to first season win

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan County Lady Bears claimed their first victory of the year on Thursday.

Junior Abigail Gay scored four goals and added an assist to lead HC past visiting Bell County 11-1 in soccer action.

Riley Key, a senior, had two goals and two assists for the Lady Bears. Leah Taulbee, also a senior, added two goals. Natalie Bolin, Victoria Day and Livia Gilbert each had one goal and one assist. AnnaBelle Williams contributed one assist.

Harlan County junior goalkeeper Brooklyn Crider collected eight saves while allowing one goal.

Sophomore Shelby Collins scored the lone goal for the Lady Cats. Holly Gambrel had six saves while Shiann Mason added for five.

The Lady Bears opened the season with four consecutive losses. Falling at Estill County 8-1 on Aug. 21, followed by a 2-0 defeat at Middlesboro. Harlan County opened the home schedule with an 8-0 lost against South Laurel. HC traveled to Letcher Central last Tuesday, losing 5-0.

Harlan County (1-4) was scheduled to play at Bell on Saturday, before hosting J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Monday and visiting South Laurel on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears will host Oneida Baptist on Thursday at 6PM and Estill County on Saturday at 11AM.

Bell County (0-6) played host to the Lady Bears on Saturday, visited Knox Central on Monday and Middlesboro on Tuesday.