Bears fall to 1-3 against Panthers

By Paul Lunsford

The passing game from Knox Central on Friday was too much for Harlan County to overcome as the Panthers posted a 42-26 victory at Coal Miner’s Memorial Stadium.

Knox Central quarterback Marc Warren passed for 341 yards on 16 of 26 passes and three touchdown, as his receivers turned several short passes into long yardage.

The Black Bears were hampered with penalties throughout the game. HC was called for 14 for 106 yards. It also marked the third consecutive loss by the Bears.

Seth Tompkins scored the only touchdown in the first quarter for the Panthers as he went in from the 2. Steve Partin added the two-point conversion as Knox Central led 8-0.

The Panthers scored two quick TDs in the second period. Cayden Collins scored on a 2-yard run. Ivy Partin added an extra point. Gavin Chadwell raced 55 yards on a pass from Warren to make it 21-0.

On the kickoff, Thomas Jordan went 70 yards to put the Bears on the scoreboard. The conversion failed as HC trailed 21-6.

Late in the first half, Jonah Swanner caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Rhymer. DeMarco Hopkins added a two-point try to pull the Black Bears to within 21-14 at halftime.

The Panthers would scored twice in the third quarter to pull away.

Warren had touchdowns passes to Abram Brock for 48 yards and Chadwell for 37 yards. A two-point conversion pass from Warren to Brock made it 35-14 entering the fourth quarter.

HC’s Gavon Spurlock intercepted a Warren pass early in the period and raced 50 yards for the TD.

Knox Central added its final score as Tompkins scored on an 18-yarder. The kick by Taylor Payne was good to make it 42-21.

The extra points by Partin and Payne made it special with two different females scoring in one football game.

The Black Bears fought back to score late on a 1-yard, quarterback keeper by Rhymer.

Knox Central rushed for 147 yards on 23 carries. Partin had a team-high with 76 yards on 10 carries. Tompkins added 56 yards on 10 rush.

Brock had five receptions for 148 yards for the Panthers. Chadwell added 109 yards on three catches. Partin had five receptions for 44 yards. Baskeball standout Jevonte Turner added two receptions for 33 yards.

K.T. Turner, chadwell and Hunter Messer had fumble recoveries for KC.

Partin led the defense for the Panthers with 16 tackles. Devin Hoskins followed with 15. Collins had 12.

Hopkins led HC with 108 yards on 18 carries. Luke Carr added 78 yards on 13 rushes.

Connor Blevins and Jordan had fumble recoveries for the Black Bears.

Josh Sergent powered the defense with eight tackles, including two for lost yardage. Swanner and Jordan each had seven tackles. Spurlock added six. Zack Potter and Dallas Sergent tallied five apiece.

Knox Central (3-1) entertains Paintsville (1-2) on Friday. The 1-3 Black Bears will travel to Pike Central (1-3) this week.

Former Evarts football coach Bill Musick was honored at the game. Musick led the Wildcats to its only regional championship in 1990 and posted a 13-1 record.