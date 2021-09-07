Slide repair operations begin Wednesday on portion of KY 2007 in Harlan County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations start Wednesday, September 8 and is expected to end Thursday, September 9 on a portion of KY 2007 at mile point 1.70 (Happy Top Community) in Harlan County.

A road closure at mile point 1.70 will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday. Alternate routes are KY 219 and KY 2007.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.