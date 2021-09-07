Ronnie G. Blaine, Sr., 72, of Abilene, Texas, formerly of Verda, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 3, 2021. Born October 22, 1948, in Verda, Kentucky, he was a graduate of the Evarts High School. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country for eight years. He was a former firefighter for the City of Abilene, a service provider for Terminix Pest Control, and a retired Correction Officer with the Robertson Unit of the Haskell Detention Center. He attended the Praise Temple Church of God in Christ.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, George Blaine and Beatrice Caldwell Blaine; and four brothers, Herman, Robert, Clarence, and Johnny Blaine.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Laura Lee Blaine, Abilene, TX; four children, Chantae Blaine, Ronnie Blaine, Jr., Brian Blaine, and Derrick Blaine, all of Texas; a step-son, J.R. Jones, Texas; three sisters, Mildred Carreker, Columbus, OH; Donna Carr (Herman), Youngstown, OH; Cathy Blaine, Youngstown, OH; and four brothers, George Blaine, Jr., Cleveland, OH; Deacon Donnie Blaine (Lillie Mae), Baxter, KY; Jackie Blaine (Jewell), Wallins, KY; and Larry Blaine (Dorothy), Harlan, KY. Also left to mourn are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

His wake will be Friday from 6 until 8 pm at North’s Funeral Home 242 Orange Street Abilene, TX 79601. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10 am at the Funeral Home with Pastor Samuel Tabor officiating.

This obituary is courtesy of the Evarts Funeral Home.