

It is with profound sadness that the proud daughters of Millard R. Boggs announce his passing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the age of 84 years.

Born in Harlan, Kentucky in November 1936, our dad was a Vietnam veteran and a retiree from the United States Army. After his military service, he continued to serve his country as a civilian with the Department of the Army Civil Service in law enforcement as a counter-terrorism specialist.

He spent time traveling and doing volunteer work with the American Legion Post 121, My Old Kentucky Home Lodge #39, Fraternal Order of Police, and Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Bardstown, Kentucky.

He was also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Rising Sun Lodge of the Philippines, Kentucky State Police Aide de Camp, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Associate (SCNA), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Disabled American Veteran (DAV).

His many service awards include; National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with 5 Bronze Clasps, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 5 Campaign Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Purple Heart.

Our dad will rest among his brothers and sisters in arms at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky.

We, Frances and Jeffrey Burton, Paula Boggs and Brian Muething, and Rebecca and Todd Harrett are heartbroken and we will miss our irreplaceable dad and father-in-law every single day. His 7 precious grandchildren, Katelin and Allison Shouse, Jack and Luke Muething, Callie and Mason Harrett, and step-daughter, Tara Smith will always lovingly remember their Papaw.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rebecca Boggs, and 9 brothers and sisters. Three of his siblings survive.

Our dad was a soaring spirit. His friends and family will never forget his roaring laugh, his welcoming smile, or the twinkle in his eye when he was telling one of his jokes. He taught his loving children by example that they could overcome life’s many challenges with hard work and perseverance, to be thankful for life’s many blessings, and that there is nothing like hosting a good party. His sense of humor, kindness, and care for those in need, as well as a healthy dose of stubbornness, are gifts he passed on to his loving grandchildren. The world is a drearier place today, we are down one rapscallion, one patriot, one world traveler, one relentless optimist, one absent-minded boat captain, one self-taught mast chef, one Mr. Fixit, one builder of many, many decks, one true and loyal friend, one devoted and beloved father and grandfather. We will hold him in our hearts always.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 9th at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Millard Boggs to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, jmeding@pulmonaryfibrosis.org or to the Church of God at Pine Mountain, c/o Assoc. Pastor James Huff, 1079 East Hwy. 221, Bledsoe, KY 40810.