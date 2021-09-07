Harlan County High School freshman, sophomore, and junior attendants and senior queen candidates for football homecoming have been announced. Harlan County football homecoming is Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Coal Miner’s Memorial Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m.

Freshman Attendants

Pictured from left in the front row are Madison Blair, Jayde Parker, and Kylie Jones. Second row are Claire Sawyers and Delilah Hensley. Third row are Jasmine Caudill, Mylee Cress and Harleigh Vanover. Fourth row are Aviya Halcomb, Alyssa Hensley, Brianna Howard, and Peyton Lunsford. Not pictured are Abigail Collett, Kylee Moyers, Dakota Pflueger, Alexis Phillips, Allison Shepherd and Chyla Witt.

Sophomore Attendants

Pictured from left in the front row are Emma Day, Jenna Wilson, and Paige Allen. Second row are Morgan Blevins and Abigail Wright. Third row are Erica Curry, Alexis Freeman, and Lesleigh Brown. Not pictured are Cassie Bowling, Taylor Clem, Emily Davis, Destiny Farley, Lacie Sizemore, and Jocie Wynn.

Junior Attendants

Pictured from left in the front row are Livia Gilbert, Taylor Lunsford, Victoria Adams, and Emilee Eldridge. Second row are Kylie Wilder and Angel Rigney. Third row are Taytum Griffin, Lainey Garrett, Madison Jones, and Isabelle Kirby. Fourth row are Lacey Sanders, Hailey Austin, Brooklyn Wood and Brooklyn Whitehead. Not pictured is Kirsten Napier.

Senior Queen Candidates

Pictured from left in the front row are Kamryn Hoiska, Kaley Hall, Lilly Caballero, and Alyssa Adams. Second row are Malory Taylor, Lindsey Browning, Keke Gist, Jacee Rouse, and Gracie Ewing. Third row are Jessica Caudill, Hannah Brown, Jaylin Preston, and Hannah Huff. Not pictured are Alexis Branson and Abigail Saylor.