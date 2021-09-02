Kinnard ranked top run blocker in college football

Going into the season Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard could become just the second UK football player ever to be named an Associated Press All-American (first, second or third team) twice.

The only one so far — Derek Abney. He was named AP first-team All-American in 2002 and AP second team in 2003 as a kick returner. In 2002, Abney had 40 receptions for 569 yards and four scores, returned 30 kickoffs for 804 yards and two scores, and returned 36 punts for 544 yards and four more scores. In 2003 he had 32 kickoff returns for 772 yards, 29 punt returns for 285 yards and one score, and 51 catches for 616 yards.

Kinnard has been ranked as the best returning run blocker in college football by Pro Football Focus and is a consensus preseason All-American.