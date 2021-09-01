RAM free clinic returning to Jonesville, Virginia

Free medical, dental, and vision care Sept. 18-19

Remote Area Medical- RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals—will return to Jonesville, Virginia, on Sept. 18-19, 2021 to provide free care.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Jonesville community, and we couldn’t provide this important care without our wonderful volunteers,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers and community members who are coming together to help those in need.”

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, chest x-rays, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

“Even with the recent reopening of the Lee County Community Hospital, many residents do not have access to basic medical, dental or eyecare, due to a combination of factors, like cost, lack of transportation, or the lack of providers in our area,” said Joe Faulkinbury, member of the RAM Community Host Group. “As a local pastor, I have seen the difference that free dental care or a free pair of glasses makes in a person’s life. Lee County’s Remote Area Medical Clinic can help to fill this gap, bringing better health and wellbeing to our community.”

The 2-day clinic, in collaboration with members of the local community, will be held at Lee High School, located at 200 General Lane in Jonesville, Virginia.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 am, Saturday, September 18, and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 am on Saturday, September 18. This process will repeat on Sunday, September 19.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. *Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.

In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New airflow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and volunteers.

Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. RAM is still in need of vision providers and general support volunteers for the parking lot. If you are interested in volunteering at this event, please email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org. For more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic in the future or to donate, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

If you are media and would like an interview or to attend the clinic, please reach out to Mindy Cooper at mindycooper@ramusa.org.