Lady Bears get first win of the season

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Lady Bears claimed their first win of the season with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13) victory over visiting Pineville.

Lindsay Hall, Lindsey Browning, and Kalista Dunn each had seven service aces. Serenity Whitehead added six aces. Gracie Ewing led the team with seven kills. Browning and Whitehead had four kills apiece. Chloe Shelton added 15 assists.

Hazard defeated the Lady Bears 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-11) on Saturday at HC.

Browning and Hall each had four kills for Harlan County. Shelton collected eight assists. Hall added two service points.

Hazard remains unbeaten after eight games. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lee County on Monday and hosted Leslie County on Tuesday.

Pineville is winless after six games.

Harlan County fell to visiting South Laurel 3-0 on Sept. 24. The Lady Cards are 5-0 on the season.

The 1-4 Lady Bears played host to Barbourville on Monday. Harlan County travels to district-rival Bell County on Thursday and entertains Middlesboro on Sept. 7.