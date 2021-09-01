Cawood defeats Cumberland, 28-4
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing Writer
Riley Clem fired in 18 points last week as visiting Cawood defeated Cumberland 28-4 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action
Jinna Smith added six points for the Lady Comets.
—–
Cawood (28) — Riley Clem 18, Jinna Smith 6, Addy Cochran 2, Haydlei Stewart 2.
Cumberland (4) — Brianna Barrett 2, Julionna Johnson 2.
You Might Like
UK commit Bryant learned to tackle when he was 3 or 4 years old
It is no surprise that Frederick Douglass junior Ty Bryant is a terrific tackler and will soon be the all-time... read more