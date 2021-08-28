George Begley, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Mendota, Illinois. George was a loving husband, father, papaw, and brother, and a wonderful friend to all who knew him.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Coldiron Church of God Mountain Assembly with the Rev. Austin Begley and Rev. Jack Carmical officiating. A celebration of life will immediately follow service.

George was born on Little Laurel, Pine Mountain, Kentucky. To Henry and Lillie Begley on May 8, 1932. He attended school on Pine Mountain. He married the love of his life Frieda nee Philpot on April, 24th 1954 in Harlan Ky. He worked for a brief time as a coal miner, before moving to Chicago and becoming a welder for Schwinn Bicycle Company where he retired. George was a devout Christian who practiced the Baptist faith.

George is preceded in death by his wife Frieda Philpot Begley, his mother Lillie Estridge Begley, his father Henry Begley, two sisters Rosalie Carmical, Pauline Cornett, and one brother Frank Begley.

George leaves to cherish his memory his four loving children, Jana Wirkus and husband Daniel, Donna Wynn and husband Oscar, Susan Kim Miller, and Tommy Begley. He also leaves two devoted brothers Burley Begley and wife Gloria, Austin Begley and wife Ella, two loving sisters, Lula Begley Peterson, Laura Ennis and husband David, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives.