Slide repair operations continue on a portion of KY 1556 in Harlan County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that slide repair operations will continue Tuesday, Aug. 24 on a portion of KY 1556 from mile points 1.47-1.82 (Bobs Creek) in Harlan County. The work is tentatively scheduled to be completed on Friday, Sept. 3.

The road closure will be in effect beginning from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day with traffic released intermittently during work hours.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.