Lady Dragons unbeaten early in volleyball season

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

The Harlan Lady Dragons have started the 2021 volleyball season with two straight victories.

Last week, Harlan defeated visiting Barbourville 3-2 (25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 26-28, 15-6).

Carley Thomas led the Lady Dragons with 18 service aces and 13 digs. She also had three kills and three assists. Mallory McNiel had 12 digs while Doneisha Harriston also had nine digs and two assists.

Campbell Nunez added eight digs, four service aces, and three assists. Marissa Marlowe followed with six digs and five service points. Annie Hoskins chipped in with four kills, one block, six digs, and a pair of service points. Kendyll Blanton had four kills, three digs, and three assists. Harley Middleton added two service aces. Emma Owens followed with three digs and one ace.

The Lady Dragons posted a 3-1 (25-13, 23-25, 29-27, 25-20) win at Pineville.

Hoskins led the team with six kills. Marlowe added five kills and three blocks. Owens had five digs and Thomas added three digs and seven aces. Blanton and Marlowe contributed three aces apiece.

Harlan (2-0) was scheduled to visit Perry Central on Monday.

The Lady Dragons will travel to Lynn Camp on Thursday before hosting district-rival Middlesboro on Tuesday.

Harlan is coached by Shawna Cox.