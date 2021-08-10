Francis Ivey Craynon, age 90, of Harrogate, TN was born November 19, 1930, and passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Tri State Health and Rehab in Harrogate. She was a devoted Christian and attended Shawnee Baptist Church. Francis worked for many years for Giles Industries until her retirement. She was a very caring, giving, and loving person who tried to care for all and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Ruth and Hugh Ivey, husband; Kenneth Craynon, brother; Hugh Ivey. She is survived by her children; Gary Craynon and wife Martha, David Craynon, grandchildren; Joshua Craynon and wife Taylor, Allen Craynon, great grandchildren; Harper Grace Craynon and Henley James Craynon, special friend; Mary Miller. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, August 13, 2021, from 6PM until 8PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted at 11AM Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Craynon Family.