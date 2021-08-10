COVID-19 case count continues to rise

By Dan Mosley

Judge-Executive

COVID-19 case totals are up again in Harlan County and elsewhere. In nine days in August, there have been 114 cases confirmed in Harlan County. The entire month of July (31 days) there were 116.

Last week, 93 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Harlan County, compared to 52 the previous week and 30 the week before that. Today, 21 new cases were confirmed.

The month of July concluded with 116 new cases. According to the Harlan County Health Department, out of 116 cases in July, 16 cases were individuals who have already been vaccinated, meaning 87% of the people in our county who contracted the virus last month were unvaccinated. Of the 16 who contracted the virus that were vaccinated, 0 of those individuals required hospitalization.

Our total case count stands at 3,140 through Monday. There are 91 active cases currently in Harlan County. There are currently 10 Harlan Countians hospitalized with COVID-19 at 4 different hospitals. 3 of the hospitalized individuals are in Intensive Care (ICU). Approximately 2,600 Harlan Countians have recovered from the virus.

We’ve lost 96 Harlan Countians to COVID-19. Our mortality rate is 3.06%. The state’s mortality rate is 1.49%. The nation’s mortality rate is 1.72%.

COVID-19 Vaccines are available for anyone 12 and older. Vaccines are available locally at Harlan ARH, MCHC, Walgreens, Harlan County Health Department, CVS, Clover Fork Clinic, and Wal-Mart.

If you need transportation to get a vaccine, call 573-5335 to speak with Harlan County CAA.

More than 2.3 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, 2,370,713 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine in Kentucky. This represents 53% of the entire state population that has been vaccinated.

In Harlan County, as of today, 9,335 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That represents 34.40% of the entire population. 8,994 have been people 18 and older. 2,798 of the total vaccinated have been people 65 and older.

Harlan County returned to the red category in the state incidence rate map a couple of weeks ago. Our incidence rate is currently 46.7. The state map shows us as being higher, but usually lags a day behind. As of today, 104 out of 120 total counties in Kentucky are in the red category, compared to 28 counties being in the red category this time two weeks ago.

I will provide another update next Monday evening. As always, you can refer to the Harlan County Health Department page for the daily case numbers.

Please remember to keep folks dealing with this virus in your thoughts and prayers.