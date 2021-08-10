Bridging Kentucky Project starts Thursday in Harlan County

Project will replace Wilson Road Bridge over Martins Fork Creeks

MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge replacement project in Harlan County starts on Thursday, August 12.

This project will replace the Wilson Road Bridge over Martins Fork Creek and will include a realignment for the new bridge. Traffic will continue to utilize the current structure until the new bridge is in place. Construction will take up to 90 days, and the new bridge is expected to open to traffic by Wednesday, November 10.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.