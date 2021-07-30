Slide repair operations continue on a portion of KY 1556 in Harlan County    

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations continue and is expected to end Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. on a portion of KY 1556 from mile points 0.80-0.95 (Bobs Creek) in Harlan County.

The road closure will be in effect beginning from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day with traffic released intermittently during work hours.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov