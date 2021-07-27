Post 10 troopers honored at KSP award ceremony

Harlan, KY – Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown joined Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. to recognize 58 KSP troopers and officers for their professionalism and dedication to duty at a ceremony in Lexington. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed. The achievement awards presented at the ceremony were for acts of service that occurred in 2019.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. praised troopers and officers for going above the call of duty and placing service above self.

“Tonight, we honor troopers and officers who have went above the call,” said Burnett. “From lifesaving rescues to acts of bravery during critical incidents, your efforts have impacted the lives of the citizens you serve.”

Post 10 troopers were included in those honors.

Trooper Jason S. Young was named Post 10 Trooper of the Year. A 19-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

Detective Jacob G. Wilson was named Post 10 Detective of the Year. A 13-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

Trooper Shane E. Jacobs was named 2019 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. A 19-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

Post Commander Ryan Catron said he is proud of the commitment and efforts of these units.