Work taking place on KY 1556 in Harlan County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations are now underway and expected to end Friday, July 30 at 6 p.m. on a portion of KY 1556 from mile points 0.18-0.22 (Bobs Creek) in Harlan County.

The road closure will be in effect beginning today from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day beginning Tuesday, July 20 with traffic released intermittently during work hours.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.