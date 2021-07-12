KITCHEN CORNER: Blackstone Fajitas
By Ellen Cawood
One thing I think we can all agree on is that 2021 is the year of the Blackstone Griddle. It seems like every day I get on my social media, someone is posting a meal they have cooked on the Blackstone. So, I thought I should share a recipe with you all to be on trend.
This week’s recipe is easy, tasty, and healthy. Plus, you get to be outside with the family while you prepare it.
Ingredients
You can use store bought taco seasoning or make your own in bulk and store it for use with various recipes. To make your own you will need:
- ¼ cup cumin
- ¼ cup chili powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon of pepper
You will also need the meat of your choice, and an assortment of veggies (I included bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms), olive oil, and salt to taste.
Instructions
- Slice your meat into thin strips. Coat with olive oil and evenly spread taco seasoning over top. Allow the meat to marinade in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Thinly slice vegetables and place into a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt.
- Heat the Blackstone with olive oil. Cook the meat on one side and veggies on the other. Cook veggies until softened and meat until browned.
- Microwave your choice of tortilla with a damp towel to soften. Serve with cheese and your favorite salsa and enjoy!
