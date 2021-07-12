HARMON: I filed letter of intent to run for Governor

By Auditor Mike Harmon

Today I filed paperwork to begin my path to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s race. My launch is not filled with fireworks and fanfare, but merely my strong determination to help renew Kentucky and hopefully help this state become the best version of itself it can be.

Over the last year and a half, sadly Kentuckians have had their liberties and their livelihoods suspended and stolen while promises to make those losses whole have gone for the most part unfulfilled.

I learned a long time ago to make few promises because someone’s word should be their bond, and that bond, if at all possible, should be honored and unbroken. But I will make this promise that if I am elected, I will do my best to take time to listen to the people of Kentucky and to serve each and every one to the best of my abilities regardless of their political affiliation.

That’s what I’ve done as a State Representative, where I was known as one of the most conservative members in the House, and as your Auditor of Public Accounts, where I go to work every day with the goals of protecting taxpayers and making government more efficient, effective, and ethical. I love serving as your State Auditor, and I will continue working toward those same goals if elected to the Governor’s office.

I’m a Christian, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. I want my children, grandchildren, and every adult and child in Kentucky to know this state holds great opportunities for each and every one.

So that you can better understand what motivates me, I share my mission statement that I adopted after my first successful election to public office and one I have tried to live by:

“I have no desire to leave a legacy,

Except,

That I served my Lord,

That I served my Family,

And that I served my Country,

Well.”

I look forward to once again traveling across the state and meeting the wonderful people of Kentucky as I listen to their concerns and share my goals for our great Commonwealth.