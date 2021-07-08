Seven graduates inducted into Frank Brittain Hall of Fame

Seven members of the Harlan County High School Class of 2020 have been selected for admission to the Harlan County Public Schools’ Frank Brittain Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame.

Honorees include Ally Alred, Caleb Ashley, Larry Emerson Johnson, James Pinkley, Hannah Pittman, Noah D. Saylor and Taylor Spurlock.

The Hall of Fame is named in memory of longtime Harlan County educator Frank Brittain. He worked for 64 years in the school district as a teacher, principal and maintenance/facilities director.

With the addition of the newest seven honorees, the number of students inducted into the hall of fame stands at 44 since its establishment in 2002.

The hall of fame has strict admission criteria requiring high academic, extra-curricular and athletic standards. Applications for the 2021 class will become available in early June.

The hall of fame’s governing committee consists of post-secondary educators, retired teachers, administrators, and representatives from various business and civic organizations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the traditional induction ceremony was not held this year.

Alred attends Morehead State University, majoring in Legal Studies and minoring in English Literature on a prelaw track. She is a member of the MSU cheer team. Her parents are Russell and Whitney Alred.

Ashley attends Morehead State University, majoring in Biomedical Sciences (Pre-Med). He is the son of Mike and Lisa Ashley.

Johnson attends Morehead State University, where he was accepted into the George M. Luckey, Jr. Honors Program, earning a full scholarship. He is majoring in computer engineering. His parents are Brent and Paula Johnson.

Pinkley attends Northern Kentucky University, majoring in the performing arts. He is the son of Jim and Vickie Pinkley.

Pittman attends East Tennessee State University, majoring in economics and finance as a member of the Business Honors College and Presidential Honors Community Service Scholars program She is the daughter of David and Kenova Pittman.

Saylor attends Morehead State University majoring in biomedical sciences. He plans to attend medical school. He is the son of Delbert and Laurie Saylor.

Taylor accepted a full-scholarship to play NCAA Division II basketball at Colorado School of Mines where he is majoring in mechanical engineering. He is the son of Paul Mark and Tracy Spurlock.