Traffic stops lead to drug arrests

On Wednesday, June 30, a traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office in the Wallins area. Upon making contact with the operator of the vehicle, Phillip Osborne, was placed under arrest on outstanding arrest warrants.

Through further investigation, methamphetamine and heroin was located in the vehicle. It was also discovered that the registration decal on the license plate was registered to another vehicle.

Phillip Osborne, 39, of Evarts, was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking controlled substance (heroin), importing heroin, DUI, improper display of registration plates, theft of registration plates and display of illegal/altered registration plates. He was also served with two Harlan County Circuit Court bench warrants for failure to appear.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

In other activity on Wednesday:

Danny Colinger, 34, of Dayhoit, was arrested on an arrest warrant obtained by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office for theft by unlawful taking, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing . He was also served with a Laurel County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant for first-degree rape , first-degree sodomy , incest, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse , four counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and four counts of second-degree wanton endangerment. He was also served with a Bell County Warrant for second-degree escape .

Thomas Lester, 44, of Dayhoit, was arrested by deputies on a Harlan County Circuit Court indictment warrant for tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Foley, 31, of Harlan, was arrested on multiple arrest warrants at a residence in Dayhoit. Foley had an active Harlan County Circuit Court indictment warrant for theft by unlawful taking (automobile) and three bench warrants for failure to appear in Harlan County District Court.

All subjects were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.