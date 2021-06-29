Phyllis Deaton, 77, of Sunshine, wife of Morris Deaton, passed away Monday morning of June 28, 2021, at her home following a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Byrd Hensley and Jewell Taylor Hensley.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Morris Deaton of Sunshine; sisters, Pat (Joe) Junkins of Northport, AL, Debra Cummings of Cincinnati, OH, and Jan Hensley-Gibson of Lexington, KY. She leaves a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A special thank you to all the caregivers who were there during this difficult time. We couldn’t have done this without you all. She loved you dearly and you have become part of our family. Special thank you to, Gail Risner, Sandy Partin, Cobrianna Risner, and Jackie Madden.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wednesday (June 30) at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie King of the Calvary Holiness Church of Pineville officiating. Music will be provided by Seth Carmical.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday (July 1) at the Resthaven Cemetery, Keith, KY. (Family and Friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:20 to go in procession to the cemetery)

Pallbearers will be Josh Hensley, Michael Smith, Eddie Fee, Bud Asher, Matt Taylor, Steve Risner. Honorary Pallbearer will be her brother in law, Joe Junkins.

Phyllis was one of the most kind and generous people that we have ever known.

Not only was she the best sister anyone could ask for, she was the most loving and giving person. She was Selfless, always thinking of others before herself. No matter what you needed, she was there. Even when she became sick she thought of Morris, her husband. She thought she should be taking care of him instead of him taking care of her.

Phyllis was there to take care of our mother and our father when they became ill, as well as her mother in law when she became ill. She was the ultimate care giver. She never questioned why, she just “DID”.

She didn’t always have an easy life, but she never complained about anything, Not even when she became sick.

She was not a flashy or pretentious person, she was extremely humble.

On Monday, June 28, the Lord needed another angel so he called her home.

She will be missed greatly by her family here on Earth but we will meet again.

We love you Phyllis!

Forever Sisters, Forever Friends,

Jan, Pat, and Deborah.