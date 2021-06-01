Marriage licenses for June 1, 2021
Marriage Licenses
- David Allen Helton Jr., of Kildav, to Brittany Delynn Maggard, of River Ridge.
- James Andrew Howard, of Big Laurel, to Autumn Piage Stamper, of Big Laurel.
- Michael Clayton Warren Sizemore, of Baxter, to Natasha Leann Simpson, of Evarts.
- Travis Lee Shelton, of Cranks, to Sunnie Loraine Bolton, of Cranks.
- Logan Chandler Cash, of Greenville, Tenn., to Rachel Nicole Jenkins, of Greenville, Tenn.
- Chase Brenton Pennington, of Lynch, to Erica Ellen Jenkins, of Evarts.
- Elmo Franklin Banks, of Cumberland, to Margaret Ann Harris, of Richmond;
- Dallen Shane Griffey, of Wallins, to Marsha Ann Hughes, of Cumberland.
- Jacob Robert Hensley, of Smith to Kirstie Keith, of Smith.
- George Brian Anglin Jr., of Coldiron, or Jessica Nicole Dunn, of Coldiron.
You Might Like
Author Jamie H. Vaught to sign “Chasing the Cats” during KMLF
A Kentucky author will hold his first “post-pandemic” book signing at the Pineville-Bell County Public Library during the upcoming Kentucky... read more