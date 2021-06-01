Marriage licenses for June 1, 2021

Marriage Licenses

David Allen Helton Jr., of Kildav, to Brittany Delynn Maggard, of River Ridge.

James Andrew Howard, of Big Laurel, to Autumn Piage Stamper, of Big Laurel.

Michael Clayton Warren Sizemore, of Baxter, to Natasha Leann Simpson, of Evarts.

Travis Lee Shelton, of Cranks, to Sunnie Loraine Bolton, of Cranks.

Logan Chandler Cash, of Greenville, Tenn., to Rachel Nicole Jenkins, of Greenville, Tenn.

Chase Brenton Pennington, of Lynch, to Erica Ellen Jenkins, of Evarts.

Elmo Franklin Banks, of Cumberland, to Margaret Ann Harris, of Richmond;

Dallen Shane Griffey, of Wallins, to Marsha Ann Hughes, of Cumberland.

Jacob Robert Hensley, of Smith to Kirstie Keith, of Smith.