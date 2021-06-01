June 1, 2021

Marriage licenses for June 1, 2021

Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Marriage Licenses

  • David Allen Helton Jr., of Kildav, to Brittany Delynn Maggard, of River Ridge.
  • James Andrew Howard, of Big Laurel, to Autumn Piage Stamper, of Big Laurel.
  • Michael Clayton Warren Sizemore, of Baxter, to Natasha Leann Simpson, of Evarts.
  • Travis Lee Shelton, of Cranks, to Sunnie Loraine Bolton, of Cranks.
  • Logan Chandler Cash, of Greenville, Tenn., to Rachel Nicole Jenkins, of Greenville, Tenn.
  • Chase Brenton Pennington, of Lynch, to Erica Ellen Jenkins, of Evarts.
  • Elmo Franklin Banks, of Cumberland, to Margaret Ann Harris, of Richmond;
  • Dallen Shane Griffey, of Wallins, to Marsha Ann Hughes, of Cumberland.
  • Jacob Robert Hensley, of Smith to Kirstie Keith, of Smith.
  • George Brian Anglin Jr., of Coldiron, or Jessica Nicole Dunn, of Coldiron.
