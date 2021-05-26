Vitatoe to represent HCHS at KMLF this week

From Harlan County Public Schools

Abby Vitatoe will represent Harlan County High School as the princess candidate in the 90th annual Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival.

Mekenzie Cornett and Sydney Layne are attendants representing Harlan County High School.

The daughter of Ryan and Fran Vitatoe, of Putney, Abby recently graduated as a valedictorian from Harlan County High School.

As a student at Harlan County, Abby served as the president of the Future Business Leaders of America, the Vice-President of the National Honor Society, a member of the BETA Club, the Spanish Honor’s Society, Talent Search, GEAR Up, the DECA club, LINK Crew, and the Student Senate.

Abby is also a member of the Harlan County High School track and cross-country teams and has recently committed to continue her track career at Lindsey Wilson College.

Abby has also volunteered in many community service projects both in and outside of school, including Lindsey Wilson College’s annual Malvina Farkle Day at the SKCTC campus, Christ’s Hands, FreshPaint Christmas Extravaganza, Operation Christmas Child, the Empty Stocking Fund, the Black Jewel 5k for displaced miners, and the Tiny Homes project.

She has also participated in multiple food and toy drives within the Harlan County Community.

Abby was recognized as a WYMT Mountain Achiever in 2021. She was selected to receive the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Priority, and Cumberland Valley Electric scholarships.

Abby will attend Lindsey Wilson College beginning in the fall of 2021 and will major in primary education.

Mekenzie is the daughter of Jerry and Pam Cornett, of Cumberland.

A valedictorian, she is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and First Priority Leadership.

She is a five-year member of the track and field team and a three-year member of the soccer team.

Sydney is the daughter of Allen and Lisa Layne, of Cumberland.

She is a member of Gifted and Talented Leadership, Gear Up, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Link Crew, 2021 Class Salutatorian and member of the HCHS Dance Team.

The festival is in Pineville, May 27-29. It’s the 90th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival.

The crowning of the 2021 Princess at the Princess Coronation will be Friday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater in the Pine Mountain State Park.

In addition to the Princess Coronation, the festival features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run and carnival.

Thursday’s opening night concert at Bill Adams’ Stadium (Pineville High School Football Field) will feature award-winning artists Maddie and Tae.

Saturday morning will begin with the Gala Parade at 10 a.m. and the crowning of the 2021 KMLF Queen at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2 p.m.

Additional information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org.