PHOTOS: Car rolls into riverbed at Southern Wholesale

A woman is lucky to be alive after her car began rolling down the Southern Wholesale parking lot as she was trying to climb inside. Officials said the car was accidentally left in gear and began rolling after the woman had loaded her car. The woman was transported to Harlan ARH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, while officials worked to pull the car back up the hill from the river. Assisting on the scene included the Harlan Police Department and the Harlan Fire Department. (Photos by Emily Perkins)