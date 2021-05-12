Robinson could be Heisman finalist, CBS analyst says

Just how good could Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson be for Kentucky next season?

The Wildcats certainly need a boost in the passing attack and the former Western Hills High School standout certainly showed at Nebraska he could do that. In his two years at Nebraska, Robinson had 91 catches for 914 yards and three touchdowns and ran 134 times for 580 yards and four scores.

One national media member expecting a big year from Robinson is CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee. He wrote this recently on CBSSports.com.

“The Nebraska transfer and Swiss Army Knife will be the ultimate playmaker in the SEC and vault Kentucky back into SEC East contention. As a result, he’ll put himself in the Heisman race and make a push for a spot in New York as a Heisman finalist,” Sallee wrote.

Heisman Trophy finalist? That’s a pretty bold statement.

“OK, that might be too much of an overreaction,” Sallee wrote. “But he was the buzz of the spring in Lexington, and when combined with dual-threat quarterback Joey Gatewood — who is a big-time threat running up-the-middle — this Wildcats offense could be extremely dangerous.”

Kentucky senior defensive lineman Josh Paschal quickly became a Robinson believer this spring.

“He’s going to be the truth. I believe that,” Paschal said after one spring practice. “He’s a humble guy. My locker is right next to him so I talk to him a lot. Today, he had a hell of a play. He jumped up between two defenders and caught a post and I was like ‘Wow, he’s going to be a special player for sure.’”